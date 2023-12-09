In 2024 EeVe Your or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 EeVe Your or PURE EV Etron Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the PURE EV Etron Plus Price starts at 39,999 (last recorded price). The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the Etron Plus has a range of up to 60 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less