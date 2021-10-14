Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesYour vs Executive

EeVe Your vs Polarity Smart Executive

In 2024 EeVe Your or Polarity Smart Executive choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Filters
Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Executive
Polarity Smart Executive
E1K
₹38,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W1000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub motor
Range
50-60 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph40 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90038,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90038,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,115816

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Customers can choose between the shell/armour level, exterior colour, and liners range in Royal Enfield's MiY section for jackets.
    Here's how to customise jackets through Royal Enfield's ‘Make it Yours'
    14 Oct 2021
    Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant silently launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>13.18 lakh. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Hyundai Creta SX Executive variant launched at 13.18 lakh
    22 Jun 2021
    Honda City's sales in March 21 have dropped 68% on an MoM basis to 815 units, as compared to 2,524 units sold in February 2021. (HT Auto/Sabyasachi Dasgupta)
    Honda City slides to 5th spot in midsize sedan segment in March 2021, Verna tops
    5 Apr 2021
    Hyundai is going to launch the new generation Azera luxury sedan, also known as Grandeur, by 2022.
    Hyundai’s luxury sedan Azera to get a facelift, and get bigger in size
    9 Apr 2021
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency
    Ten Simple Things You Can Do To Improve Your Car's Fuel Efficiency | All Things Auto
    28 Jun 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    Build Your Dreams (BYD) launched its first commercial electric MPV e6 in India earlier this year at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.6 lakh.
    BYD e6 premium electric MPV: First Drive Review
    18 Dec 2021
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery
    How To Test And Change Your Car Battery | All Things Auto
    3 Jul 2023
    View all
     