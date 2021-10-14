Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare Bikes

EeVe Your vs Okinawa Dual

In 2024 EeVe Your or Okinawa Dual choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Dual
Okinawa Dual
48 V, 55 Ah
₹58,992*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge120 -130 Km/Charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90058,992
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90058,992
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,267

