In 2024 EeVe Your or NIJ Automotive Flion choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Flion Price starts at Rs. 57,788 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Flion has a range of up to 120 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Flion Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Your Flion
BrandEeVeNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 49,900₹ 57,788
Range50.0120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Flion
NIJ Automotive Flion
Lead Acid
₹57,788*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1800 mm1820 mm
Wheelbase
1325 mm1280 mm
Height
1095 mm1120 mm
Width
657 mm-
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Utility box-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 27 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90061,191
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90057,788
RTO
00
Insurance
03,403
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,315

