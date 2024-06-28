In 2024 EeVe Your or NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero X-Pro Price starts at Rs. 58,100 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Accelero X-Pro has a range of up to 54 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Accelero X-Pro Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Accelero x-pro
|Brand
|EeVe
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 58,100
|Range
|50.0
|54 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.