In 2024 EeVe Your or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
Your vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|EeVe
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|50.0
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.