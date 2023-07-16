Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs Hop Electric LYF

In 2024 EeVe Your or Hop Electric LYF choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
Check Details
LYF
Hop Electric LYF
Basic
₹66,535*
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge80 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph50 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90066,535
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90066,535
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,430

