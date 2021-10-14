In 2023 EeVe Your or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 EeVe Your or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Grazia Price starts at 60,539 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Grazia engine makes power & torque 8.25 PS @ 6000 rpm & 10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less