EeVe Your vs Honda Grazia

In 2023 EeVe Your or Honda Grazia choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Grazia
Honda Grazia
Drum
₹60,539*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90087,979
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90075,859
RTO
06,068
Insurance
06,052
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,891

