In 2023 EeVe Your or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at 70,211 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.76 PS @ 8000 rpm & 9.3 Nm @ 5250 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 8 colours. Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. The Dio mileage is around 55 kmpl.