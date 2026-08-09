In 2026 EeVe Your or Honda Dio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Dio Price starts at Rs. 68,846 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Dio engine makes power & torque 7.95 PS PS & 9.03 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Honda offers the Dio in 5 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Dio mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Your vs Dio Comparison