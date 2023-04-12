In 2023 EeVe Your or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 EeVe Your or Honda CD 110 Dream choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Honda CD 110 Dream Price starts at 49,336 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, CD 110 Dream engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm & 9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Honda offers the CD 110 Dream in 8 colours. Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. The CD 110 Dream mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less