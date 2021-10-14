Saved Articles

HT Auto
EeVe Your vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90049,000
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90049,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,053

