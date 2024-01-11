Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs Hero Electric Optima Li

In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Optima Li choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
Optima Li
Hero Electric Optima Li
STD
₹63,500*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50-60 km/charge65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90061,990
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90061,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,332

