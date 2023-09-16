Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER

In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Optima HS500 ER
Hero Electric Optima HS500 ER
STD
₹74,990*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W550 - 1200 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50-60 km/charge110 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90071,990
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90071,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,547

