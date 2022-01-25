Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs Hero Electric Nyx

In 2024 EeVe Your or Hero Electric Nyx choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge55 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph42 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90060,990
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90060,990
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,310

    Latest News

    Hero Electric aims to convert 35% of its sales from the B2B segment by 2025.
    Hero Electric partners with Alt Mobility to deploy 10,000 EVs by 2023
    25 Jan 2022
    Hero Electric has launched Optima CX5.0 (Dual-battery), Optima CX2.0 (Single battery), and NYX CX5.0 (Dual battery) electric scooters in India.
    Hero Electric launches updated Optima and NYX scooters. Details here
    15 Mar 2023
    Hero Electric NYX electric scooter
    Hero Electric to supply NYX e-scooters to last-mile delivery provider Shadowfax
    6 Apr 2022
    Mahindra Group will manufacture Hero Electric's Optima and NYX scooters at the manufacturer's Pithampur facility.
    Hero Electric, Mahindra roll out their first electric two-wheeler together
    8 Feb 2022
