In 2026 EeVe Your or Hero Maestro Edge 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Price starts at Rs. 70,700 (last recorded price). On the other hand, Maestro Edge 125 engine makes power & torque 9.1 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Hero offers the Maestro Edge 125 in 8 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Maestro Edge 125 mileage is around 65 kmpl.
Your vs Maestro Edge 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Maestro edge 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 70,700
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|65 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-