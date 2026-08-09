In 2026 EeVe Your or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Your vs HF Deluxe Comparison