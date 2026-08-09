In 2026 EeVe Your or Hero Destini 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Hero Destini 125 Price starts at Rs. 80,450 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Destini 125 engine makes power & torque 9.12 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Your has a range of up to 50.0. The Destini 125 mileage is around 59 kmpl.
Your vs Destini 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Your
|Destini 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 49,900
|₹ 80,450
|Range
|50.0
|-
|Mileage
|-
|59 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.6 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Charging Time
|-
|-