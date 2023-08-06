Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs GT Force Soul

In 2023 EeVe Your or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90056,184
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90052,861
RTO
00
Insurance
03,323
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,207

    Latest News

    Hyundai and Kia have recalled more than 91,000 cars in the US due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components. (Representational image)
    Hyundai and Kia recall over 91,000 cars over fire risks in US. Know more
    6 Aug 2023
    After the Kia Soul got hit by the tyre, it launched into the air, going up several feet.
    Watch: Kia Soul launches into air after being hit by a runaway truck wheel
    28 Mar 2023
    Kia's recall affects models like certain 2023 Soul, Niro, Telluride, and Sportage.
    Kia recalls nearly 109,000 cars over non-functional digital instrument displays. Details here
    9 May 2023
    The recall has affected Kia Soul EVs that were built between 2015 and 2019.
    Kia recalls nearly 2,700 first-generation Soul EVs over battery fire risk
    11 Apr 2023
