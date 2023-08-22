Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs GT Force Prime

In 2023 EeVe Your or GT Force Prime choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Prime
GT Force Prime
Lead Acid 48V
₹57,417*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90060,764
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90057,417
RTO
00
Insurance
03,347
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,306

