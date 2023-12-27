In 2023 EeVe Your or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2023 EeVe Your or GT Force One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force One Price starts at 62,850 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the One has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less