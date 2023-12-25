In 2023 EeVe Your or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 EeVe Your or GT Force Drive Pro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features.
EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the GT Force Drive Pro Price starts at 67,801 (ex-showroom price).
The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the Drive Pro has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge.
EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour.
...Read More
Read Less