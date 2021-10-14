Saved Articles

EeVe Your vs Fujiyama Spectra

In 2023 EeVe Your or Fujiyama Spectra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
Spectra
Fujiyama Spectra
48 V, 28 Ah
₹51,528*
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90054,830
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90051,528
RTO
00
Insurance
03,302
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1151,178

