EeVe Your vs Evolet Pony

In 2024 EeVe Your or Evolet Pony choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Your
EeVe Your
STD
₹49,900*
*Last Recorded Price
Pony
Evolet Pony
EZ
₹39,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
50-60 km/charge55-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
51,90039,499
Ex-Showroom Price
51,90039,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,115848

