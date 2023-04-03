In 2024 EeVe Your or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 EeVe Your or Evolet Polo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the Evolet Polo Price starts at 44,499 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50-60 km/charge and the Polo has a range of up to 60-65 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. Evolet offers the Polo in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less