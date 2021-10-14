In 2024 EeVe Your or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EeVe Your or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Your Price starts at 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price). EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Your has a range of up to 50-60 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less