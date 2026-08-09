In 2026 EeVe Your or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Your Price starts at Rs. 49,900 (last recorded price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Your up to 50.0 and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Your in 1 colour. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Your vs EMX Comparison