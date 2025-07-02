In 2026 EeVe Xeniaa or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. Xeniaa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Xeniaa vs RayZR 125 Comparison