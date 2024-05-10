In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

colours and other specs. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 59,431 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. Xeniaa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl. Xeniaa vs Sport Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xeniaa Sport Brand EeVe TVS Price ₹ 69,900 ₹ 59,431 Range 70-80 km/charge - Mileage - 70.0 kmpl Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity - 109.7 cc Transmission Automatic Manual Charging Time - -