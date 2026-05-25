In 2026 EeVe Xeniaa or TVS Jupiter 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Jupiter 125 engine makes power & torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. Xeniaa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl.
Xeniaa vs Jupiter 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xeniaa
|Jupiter 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 78,100
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|57.27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|124.8 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|-