In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or Trinity Motors Friend choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Friend Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Xeniaa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Friend has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
Xeniaa vs Friend Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xeniaa Friend
BrandEeVeTrinity Motors
Price₹ 69,900₹ 1.04 Lakhs
Range70-80 km/charge75 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Friend
Trinity Motors Friend
Gold
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W1.5 kW
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1790 mm-
Wheelbase
1360 mm-
Height
1100 mm-
Width
670 mm-
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Parking Indicator, Bottle Case, Utility box (Optional), Sturdy &amp; Light Body-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,0551,08,321
Ex-Showroom Price
79,9991,03,999
RTO
3,0560
Insurance
04,322
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7852,328

