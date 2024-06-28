In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or Trinity Motors Dost choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Dost Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). The range of Xeniaa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Dost has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
Xeniaa vs Dost Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xeniaa
|Dost
|Brand
|EeVe
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 69,900
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.