EeVe Xeniaa vs NIJ Automotive QV60

In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or NIJ Automotive QV60 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive QV60 Price starts at Rs. 54,625 (ex-showroom price). The range of Xeniaa up to 70-80 km/charge and the QV60 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
Xeniaa vs QV60 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xeniaa Qv60
BrandEeVeNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 69,900₹ 54,625
Range70-80 km/charge120 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
QV60
NIJ Automotive QV60
Lead Acid
₹54,625*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub Motor-
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1790 mm1720 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1280 mm
Height
1100 mm1110 mm
Width
670 mm-
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Parking Indicator, Bottle Case, Utility box (Optional), Sturdy &amp; Light Body-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah1.92 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,05558,350
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99954,625
RTO
3,0560
Insurance
03,725
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7851,254

