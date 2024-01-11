In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at 99,000 (last recorded price). The range of Xeniaa up to 60-70 km/charge and the M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. ...Read More Read Less