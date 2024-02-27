HT Auto
EeVe Xeniaa vs iVOOMi Energy Eco

In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or iVOOMi Energy Eco choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving

range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the iVOOMi Energy Eco Price starts at Rs. 81,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Xeniaa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Eco has a range of up to 80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
Xeniaa vs Eco Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xeniaa Eco
BrandEeVeiVOOMi Energy
Price₹ 69,900₹ 81,999
Range70-80 km/charge80 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-4 Hrs.

Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Eco
iVOOMi Energy Eco
STD
₹81,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00-10 Rear :-3.00-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1790 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm1310 mm
Height
1100 mm1300 mm
Width
670 mm710 mm
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Parking Indicator, Bottle Case, Utility box (Optional), Sturdy &amp; Light BodyWater and Dust Resistant - Yes, Anti Lock Braking System - Electronic (E- ABS), Brake Switch Motor Cut Off - Yes, Mobile Phone Charger - 5 V, 2.5 A ( Fast Charger ) USB - A, Parking Mode - One Touch Assist, Reverse Gear - < 6 Kmph
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah1.5 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,05585,795
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99981,999
RTO
3,0560
Insurance
03,796
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7851,844

