In 2023 EeVe Xeniaa or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 EeVe Xeniaa or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at 83,400 (ex-showroom price).
On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 7.65 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 9 Nm @ 4,750 rpm respectively.
EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
Xeniaa has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less