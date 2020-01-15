Saved Articles

EeVe Xeniaa vs Honda Activa 6G

In 2023 EeVe Xeniaa or Honda Activa 6G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Motor Power
250 W-
Drive Type
Hub MotorBelt Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,05587,852
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99975,347
RTO
3,0566,528
Insurance
05,977
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7851,888

