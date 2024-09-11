In 2026 EeVe Xeniaa or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. Xeniaa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Xeniaa vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xeniaa
|Activa 125
|Brand
|EeVe
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 79,999
|₹ 88,339
|Range
|70-80 km/charge
|-
|Mileage
|-
|47 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|1.2 kWh
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|123.92 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|3-4 Hours (100%)
|-