In 2026 EeVe Xeniaa or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Xeniaa has a range of up to 70-80 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Xeniaa vs HF Deluxe Comparison