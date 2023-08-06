Saved Articles

EeVe Xeniaa vs GT Force Soul

In 2023 EeVe Xeniaa or GT Force Soul choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Soul
GT Force Soul
Lead Acid 48V
₹52,861*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 w
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,05556,184
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99952,861
RTO
3,0560
Insurance
03,323
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7851,207

