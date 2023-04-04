HT Auto
EeVe Xeniaa vs Gemopai Ryder SuperMax

In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at Rs. 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Xeniaa up to 70-80 km/charge and the Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge. EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour.
Xeniaa vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xeniaa Ryder supermax
BrandEeVeGemopai
Price₹ 69,900₹ 79,999
Range70-80 km/charge100 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-5-6 Hrs.

Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Ryder SuperMax
Gemopai Ryder SuperMax
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W2.7 kW
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
60-70 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-90/100-10, Rear :- 90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1790 mm1800 mm
Wheelbase
1360 mm-
Height
1100 mm1060 mm
Width
670 mm650 mm
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Parking Indicator, Bottle Case, Utility box (Optional), Sturdy &amp; Light BodyE-ABS, Charging Alert, Live Vehicle Tracking, Battery Health Alert, Speed Alert, SOS, SOC Monitoring, Track Riding Patterns
Pass Switch
Yes-
Battery Capacity
60 V, 20 Ah36 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,05583,893
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99979,999
RTO
3,0560
Insurance
03,894
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7851,803

