In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Xeniaa Price starts at 69,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad Karbon Price starts at 65,000 (last recorded price). EeVe offers the Xeniaa in 1 colour. EMotorad offers the Karbon in 1 colour. Xeniaa has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The Karbon mileage is around kmpl. ...Read More Read Less