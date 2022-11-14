Saved Articles

EeVe Xeniaa vs EMotorad Karbon

In 2024 EeVe Xeniaa or EMotorad Karbon choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Xeniaa
EeVe Xeniaa
STD
₹69,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Karbon
EMotorad Karbon
STD
₹65,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor, Chain Drive
Range
60-70 km/charge40 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,05565,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,99965,000
RTO
3,0560
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7851,397

