In 2024 EeVe Wind or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Wind Price starts at Rs. 50,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Wind up to 60-70 km/charge and the Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge. EeVe offers the Wind in 1 colour.
Wind vs Mitra Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wind
|Mitra
|Brand
|EeVe
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 50,900
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|75 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.