In 2024 EeVe Wind or NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Wind Price starts at Rs. 50,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero R14 Price starts at Rs. 49,731 (ex-showroom price). The range of Wind up to 60-70 km/charge and the Accelero R14 has a range of up to 180 km/charge. EeVe offers the Wind in 1 colour.
Wind vs Accelero R14 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Wind
|Accelero r14
|Brand
|EeVe
|NIJ Automotive
|Price
|₹ 50,900
|₹ 49,731
|Range
|60-70 km/charge
|180 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 Hrs.