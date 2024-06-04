HT Auto
EeVe Wind vs NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus

In 2024 EeVe Wind or NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Wind Price starts at Rs. 50,900 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus Price starts at Rs. 55,200 (ex-showroom price). The range of Wind up to 60-70 km/charge and the Accelero Plus has a range of up to 190 km/charge. EeVe offers the Wind in 1 colour.
Wind vs Accelero Plus Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wind Accelero plus
BrandEeVeNIJ Automotive
Price₹ 50,900₹ 55,200
Range60-70 km/charge190 km/charge
Battery Capacity--
Charging Time-6-8 Hrs.

Filters
Wind
EeVe Wind
STD
₹50,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Accelero Plus
NIJ Automotive Accelero Plus
Lead Acid
₹55,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
50-60 km/charge-
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/100-10Front :-3.00 - 10 Rear :-3.00 - 10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Load Capacity
140 kg-
Length
1795 m1720 mm
Wheelbase
1315 mm1280 mm
Height
1070 mm1110 mm
Width
680 mm-
Chassis
Tubular frame-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
ABS
No-
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Bottle case, Parking Indicator-
Odometer
Digital-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
70 V, 20 Ah1.92 kWh
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,90058,561
Ex-Showroom Price
54,90055,200
RTO
00
Insurance
03,361
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1801,258

