EeVe Wind vs Hero Lectro F6i

In 2024 EeVe Wind or Hero Lectro F6i choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving ...Read More

Wind
EeVe Wind
STD
₹50,900*
*Ex-showroom price
F6i
Hero Lectro F6i
STD
₹49,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
250 W
Range
50-60 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,90049,000
Ex-Showroom Price
54,90049,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,1801,053

