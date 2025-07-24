In 2026 EeVe Wind or Hero HF Deluxe choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. EeVe Wind Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero HF Deluxe Price starts at Rs. 55,992 (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, HF Deluxe engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. EeVe offers the Wind in 3 colours. Hero offers the HF Deluxe in 5 colours. Wind has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. The HF Deluxe mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Wind vs HF Deluxe Comparison