EeVe Wind vs Gemopai Miso

In 2024 EeVe Wind or Gemopai Miso choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Wind
EeVe Wind
STD
₹50,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Miso
Gemopai Miso
STD
₹44,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
50-60 km/charge60-75 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,90044,000
Ex-Showroom Price
54,90044,000
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,180945

    Latest News

    Gemopai Electric launched e-scooter Miso on Friday. (Photo courtesy: gemopai.com)
    Gemopai Electric drives in mini electric scooter Miso priced at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    The Ola S1 Air is now available to book for community members a day earlier than previously announced
    Ola S1 Air purchase window opens a day early for community members. Details
    27 Jul 2023
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    Gemopai Electric announces 3-year service warranty for its entire fleet
    16 Jul 2020
    Miso mini e-scooter from Gemopai Electric.
    An e-scooter for social distancing? Made in India 'Miso' launched at 44,000
    26 Jun 2020
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto
    17 Jul 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     