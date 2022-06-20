Saved Articles

EeVe Wind vs Evolet Derby

In 2024 EeVe Wind or Evolet Derby choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, ...Read More

Wind
EeVe Wind
STD
₹50,900*
*Ex-showroom price
Derby
Evolet Derby
EZ
₹46,499*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Range
50-60 km/charge60-65 km/charge
Max Speed
25 Kmph25 kmph
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
54,90046,499
Ex-Showroom Price
54,90046,499
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,180999

    Latest News

    Husqvarna E-Pilen is one of the upcoming interesting electric bikes that will come with a similar design as Vitpilen.
    Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
    20 Jun 2022
    The year 2021 witnessed a range of electric scooters launched in India, with Ola S1 and S1 Pro being the most important among them.
    Five new electric scooters that lit up India in 2021
    28 Dec 2021
    India currently has very few options when it comes to battery swap technology. Two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp and Taiwan's Gogoro have recently tied up to introduce the tech in India.
    Budget 2022: Who said what on EV battery swapping policy
    1 Feb 2022
    The Ola S1 Air is now available to book for community members a day earlier than previously announced
    Ola S1 Air purchase window opens a day early for community members. Details
    27 Jul 2023
    The Eeve Soul rivals the likes of Ather 450X, and Ola S1 Pro electric scooters.&nbsp;
    Eeve Soul road test review: Expensive but feature-packed electric scooter
    31 Dec 2021
    Videos shared on social media platforms show high winds make the bridge sway like ocean waves as several vehicles try to cross it. (Photo courtesy: YouTube/Travel 360)
    Watch: Wind forces bridge sway like ocean waves, leaves motorists in horror
    13 May 2020
    Latest Videos

    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades
    How To Change Your Cars Windshield Wiper Blades | All Things Auto
    17 Jul 2023
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    Engine Maintenance Tips for Car Owners | All Things Auto
    27 Apr 2023
    EeVe India launched the Soul e-scooter&nbsp;at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.40 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.
    EeVe Soul electric scooter: Road test review
    31 Dec 2021
    View all
     