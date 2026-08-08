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EeVe Wind vs EMotorad EMX

In 2026 EeVe Wind or EMotorad EMX choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. EeVe Wind Price starts at Rs. 59,999 (ex-showroom price) whereas the EMotorad EMX Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). The range of Wind up to 60-70 km/charge and the EMX has a range of up to 50-80 km/charge. EeVe offers the Wind in 3 colours. EMotorad offers the EMX in 1 colour.
Wind vs EMX Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Wind Emx
BrandEeVeEMotorad
Price₹ 59,999₹ 79,999
Range60-70 km/charge50-80 km/charge
Battery Capacity1.62 Kwh0.37 kWh
Charging Time6-7 Hours4 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Wind
EeVe Wind
STD
₹59,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EMX
EMotorad EMX
STD
₹79,999*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Length
1800 mm1760 mm
Wheelbase
1312 mm-
Kerb Weight
94 kg21 kg
Height
1100 mm1130 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Width
750 mm675 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mmFront :-698.5 mm,Rear :-698.5 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10, Rear :-90/100-10Front :-2.00-27.5,Rear :-2.00-27.5
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Range
60-70 km50 km
Max Speed
25 kmph25 kmph
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Start Buttion
Motor Power
250 W250 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Fuel Type
ElectricElectric
Front Suspension
Telescopic Hydraulic100mm Travel with lockout
Features
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
IOT, EABS, Keyless Experience, Geo-Tagging-
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesEMotorad M5 LCD Display
Charging Time(0-80%)
6-7 Hours4 Hours 30 Minutes
Battery Capacity
1.62 Kwh0.37 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Projector Headlights
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Battery Type
Lead AcidLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
63,43883,763
Ex-Showroom Price
59,99979,999
RTO
00
Insurance
3,4393,764
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3631,800

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