EeVe Soul vs Yamaha MT-15 V2

In 2024 EeVe Soul or Yamaha MT-15 V2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,

features, colours and other specs. EeVe Soul Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 Price starts at Rs. 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, MT-15 V2 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 in 7 colours. Soul has a range of up to 120 km/charge. The MT-15 V2 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
Soul vs MT-15 V2 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Soul Mt-15 v2
BrandEeVeYamaha
Price₹ 1.2 Lakhs₹ 1.68 Lakhs
Range120 km/charge-
Mileage-56.87 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-155 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Manual
Charging Time4-5 Hrs.-

Soul
EeVe Soul
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
MT-15 V2
Yamaha MT-15 V2
STD
₹1.68 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Swappable Battery
Yes-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Starting
Push Button StartSelf Start Only
Motor Power
1.2 kW-
Drive Type
Hub MotorChain Drive
Fuel Type
Electric-
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm Rear :-431.8 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, Rear :-90/90-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/70R-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Length
1960 mm2015 mm
Wheelbase
1455 mm1325 mm
Height
1150 mm1070 mm
Width
695 mm800 mm
Body Graphics
Yes-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
Yes-
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.-
Charging at Home
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Motor Reverse Mode, IOT, Bluetooth speakers, Saddle Box Light, Keyless Experience, Geo-TaggingY-Connect, VVA, Gear Position Indicator, Fuel consumption indicator, Shift timing light, VVA indicator, Sidestand engine cut-off switch, Position Light - LED, Phone Battery Level Status, Maintenance Recommendations, Last Parking Location, Malfunction Notification, Revs Dashboard, Ranking, Aluminium Swingarm
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothBluetooth
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
2.2 kWh4.0 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Li-ion-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,4131,92,626
Ex-Showroom Price
1,20,0001,67,700
RTO
013,416
Insurance
4,41311,510
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6744,140
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons
Pros
Lightweight makes it easy to rideUSD forksTractable engine
Cons
No dual-channel ABSPolarizing design

